Saints Reacts Results: What grade do you give the hiring of Klint Kubiak for offensive coordinator?

Earlier this week, it was reported that the New Orleans Saints were expected to hire Klint Kubiak as their next offensive coordinator. Kubiak is currently the passing game coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers and has also spent time with the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings. Since the Niners are playing in tomorrow’s Super Bowl, no deal can be made official until after the game but that did not stop the excitement and discussions over what Kubiak could bring to the Saints’ offense. So, in this week’s reacts poll we asked fans to vote on what grade they would give on the hiring of Klint Kubiak for OC and an overwhelming 49% said an A.

Saints General Manager Mickey Loomis has said since day one that the hiring process for a new OC would be a slow one and that they wanted to make sure that they hire the right guy, and he meant it.

Loomis on their process of hiring a new OC: pic.twitter.com/BVRofpdZVG — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 17, 2024

The Saints have done their homework conducting several interviews with multiple candidates over the past few weeks and it looks like New Orleans have gotten who they feel is the right guy and Saints fans seem to agree. Now, we just have to wait a couple more days until the news is made official.

