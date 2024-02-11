Chiefs vs. 49ers: How to watch Super Bowl 58, game time, online streaming, and more

Welcome to Super Sunday!

The biggest holiday of the American sports calendar is upon us. Get your food and drinks on the table and get ready for the Super Bowl! Whether you’re there to see the game, see the commercials, or just enjoy some hot wings and cold beverages, we’ve got you covered!

Here are your links to follow Super Bowl LVIII:

Game time:

Sunday, February 11th - 3:30pm PST / 5:30pm CST / 6:30pm EST

Location:

Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, Nevada

Weather Forecast:

60º, Sunny - Domed stadium

TV Broadcast:

CBS

- Jim Nantz and Tony Romo

Radio:

Westwood One

-Kevin Harlan and Kurt Warner

Online Streaming:

cbssports.com and Paramount+

iOS/Android Streaming:

NFL App

National Anthem:

Reba McEntire

Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show:

Usher

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook:

49ers -1.5; Over/Under 47.5

Uniform Combinations:

Red Jerseys/White Pants (Chiefs) / White Jerseys/Gold Pants (49ers)

Team Blogs:

Arrowhead Pride (Chiefs) / Niners Nation (49ers)

Join us an hour before game time to hang out and discuss the games with your fellow CSC members. Remember to follow the community guidelines, which can be found here.