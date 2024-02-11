 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Super Bowl LVIII: open thread

It’s time for Super Bowl LVIII! Join us here for our open thread!

By Wallace Delery
The Big Game is here!

AFC Champion - Kansas City Chiefs

vs

NFC Champion - San Francisco 49ers

We’re all ready to get this Super Bowl kicked off, so make sure the food is hot, the drinks are cold, and we’re all set to enjoy Super Bowl LVIII!

Kickoff:

Sunday, February 11th - 3:30pm PST / 5:30pm CST / 6:30pm EST

Location:

Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, Nevada

Weather Forecast:

60º, Sunny - Domed stadium

TV Broadcast:

CBS

- Jim Nantz and Tony Romo

Radio:

Westwood One

-Kevin Harlan and Kurt Warner

Online Streaming:

cbssports.com and Paramount+

iOS/Android Streaming:

NFL App

National Anthem:

Reba McEntire

Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show:

Usher

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook:

49ers -1.5; Over/Under 47.5

Uniform Combinations:

Red Jerseys/White Pants (Chiefs) / White Jerseys/Gold Pants (49ers)

Team Blogs:

Arrowhead Pride (Chiefs) / Niners Nation (49ers)

Enjoy the Super Bowl, Who Dat Nation!

