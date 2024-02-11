Super Bowl LVIII: open thread

The Big Game is here!
AFC Champion - Kansas City Chiefs
vs
NFC Champion - San Francisco 49ers
We’re all ready to get this Super Bowl kicked off, so make sure the food is hot, the drinks are cold, and we’re all set to enjoy Super Bowl LVIII!
Kickoff:
Sunday, February 11th - 3:30pm PST / 5:30pm CST / 6:30pm EST
Location:
Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, Nevada
Weather Forecast:
60º, Sunny - Domed stadium
TV Broadcast:
CBS
- Jim Nantz and Tony Romo
Radio:
-Kevin Harlan and Kurt Warner
Online Streaming:
iOS/Android Streaming:
National Anthem:
Reba McEntire
Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show:
Usher
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook:
49ers -1.5; Over/Under 47.5
Uniform Combinations:
Red Jerseys/White Pants (Chiefs) / White Jerseys/Gold Pants (49ers)
Team Blogs:
Arrowhead Pride (Chiefs) / Niners Nation (49ers)
***
Enjoy the Super Bowl, Who Dat Nation!
Loading comments...