CSC Game Picks: Super Bowl LVIII

Super Bowl weekend...

The weekend we’ve all been waiting for, and it won’t get any more exciting than this one.

The 1 of 1 Patrick Mahomes and his Kansas City Chiefs get to face the immensely talented San Francisco 49ers in a fight for the one and only Lombardi trophy.

Currently, DraftKings has San Francisco as 2-point favorites over the Kansas City Chiefs which might be a surprise to some being that the Chiefs are no stranger on this stage, but this is a testament to the talent of this 9ers roster who is filled with nothing but superstars.

In terms of our staff’s picks, majority of the crew like Kansas City to win this game. It doesn’t surprise me at all since they have undisputed the best player in football in Patrick Mahomes who seemingly wills his team to wins regardless of the team he has.

When it comes to the outcome of this game, it feels like it’s going to come down to disrupting the quarterback for San Francisco. If they can keep Mahomes in the pocket and pressure him from there they have a great chance to win this game. As for the Chiefs, it would be to stop the run first and force Brock Purdy to throw his team to a victory. With inexperience and the way that the 9ers typically run their offense, this would be the ideal plan for success for the Chiefs.

It should be an amazing night filled with some of the game's greatest stars. There’s nothing like the excitement of the Super Bowl. Hope you all enjoy a night of a lifetime!