Saints players ride in the Krewe of Tucks

On Saturday, February 10th, several New Orleans Saints players including Rashid Shaheed, Malcolm Roach, Khalen Saunders, Erik McCoy, Tanoh Kpassagnon, D’Marco Jackson, Nephi Sewell and Payton Turner joined the Krewe of Tucks as they made their way down the Uptown route in New Orleans.

This year’s parade theme was “Tucks faces the music” which rolled with 37 floats and over 2000 riders.

The Krewe of Tucks started in 1969 by a group of Loyola University students. The club took its name from Friar Tuck’s, an Uptown bar. The Tucks Charitable Foundation was founded in 2017 by Captain Lloyd Frischhertz and Dracos Morvant. Children’s Hospital, Krewe De Camp and Magnolia Community Services are three of the major benefactors of the foundation since it was established. Over $100,000 has been raised by the Tucks Foundation for various charities across the Gulf South.

To learn more about the Krewe of Tucks and their foundation, go to Krewe of Tucks