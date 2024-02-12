Fleur-de-Links, February 13: Chiefs win back-to-back Super Bowls

The Kansas City Chiefs captured their third Super Bowl in five years, defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58. Here’s what fans had to say during the game.

After the conclusion of the 49ers’ season, it is expected that the New Orleans Saints will officially announce Klint Kubiak as the next offensive coordinator.

Next February, the city of New Orleans will host the Super Bowl for the first time in over 10 years when the 59th edition of the Big Game comes to the Big Easy.

Andrew Janocko will come into New Orleans after working with Kirk Cousins and Justin Fields.