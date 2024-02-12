 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Fleur-de-Links, February 13: Chiefs win back-to-back Super Bowls

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
/ new
NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl 58 thread-Canal St Chronicles

The Kansas City Chiefs captured their third Super Bowl in five years, defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl 58. Here’s what fans had to say during the game.

Saints expected to finalize Kubiak deal-NFL.com

After the conclusion of the 49ers’ season, it is expected that the New Orleans Saints will officially announce Klint Kubiak as the next offensive coordinator.

New Orleans to host Super Bowl LIX-Los Angeles Times

Next February, the city of New Orleans will host the Super Bowl for the first time in over 10 years when the 59th edition of the Big Game comes to the Big Easy.

Saints hire new QB coach-CSC

Andrew Janocko will come into New Orleans after working with Kirk Cousins and Justin Fields.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...