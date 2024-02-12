Social media reactions to Super Bowl LVIII

Super Bowl LVIII saw the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the San Francisco 49ers to win back-to-back championships, their 3rd in just 5 years. We also saw some good and not so good commercials, a star-studded halftime show, and one long awaited movie trailer.
And with that, the 2023 NFL season has officially come to a close so let’s take a look some of the reactions from last night’s finale.
Super Bowl MVP!! @PatrickMahomes @SphereVegas pic.twitter.com/l2jcU8R1j5— NFL (@NFL) February 12, 2024
I'M NOT CRYING YOURE CRYING #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/jNZoPx6PfW— Betches (@betchesluvthis) February 12, 2024
Usher is singing, dancing, and skating with a live open mic.. Not depending on tracks - but actually singing, dancing, and skating live…Some people can’t comprehend the amount of hard work, dedication, and focus — it takes to achieve this level of excellence… Yes,… pic.twitter.com/ILtslHCsk5— HarrietEve9 (@HarrietEve9) February 12, 2024
Well it’s #Dunkin for the W— Catherine Varitek (@CatherinVaritek) February 12, 2024
Thank you, #Boston pic.twitter.com/Vr5vrNv0zA
My favorite storyline of this #SuperBowl is H.E.R. went from singing the national anthem at 11 yo at a Niners game to performing with Usher at halftime of a Super Bowl that the Niners are playing in pic.twitter.com/PhG52OYI2y— Megan Reyes (@megreyes_) February 12, 2024
When it’s the #SuperBowl but also #Bacchus. pic.twitter.com/7j2cBPAgBA— ⚜️ Carolyn ⚜️ (@NewsCarolyn) February 12, 2024
Patrick Mahomes when the Chiefs took over on offense in overtime pic.twitter.com/He6eRyGKxg— Ragnarok Lobster (@eclecticbrotha) February 12, 2024
With all due respect #WhoDatNation y’all gotta give me a pass for the night. I love the city and i will be a saint forever— Saint Binky 2x (@khalenNOTkaylen) February 12, 2024
But whenever we ain’t in the bowl i gotta go for Pat. I need to be able to say i played with the greatest to ever do it.
Respectfully. I love y’all tho
Next Year’s @SuperBowl is in New Orleans.— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 12, 2024
During carnival season
Let the good times roll
#SBLIX I @GNOsports pic.twitter.com/lmUWFczetE
