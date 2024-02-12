 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints finalize a deal to hire Klint Kubiak

New Orleans has their next offensive coordinator.

NFL: Denver Broncos Training Camp
In 2022, Klint Kubiak was the passing game coordinator for the Denver Broncos.
Per Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak have reached a deal for Kubiak to become their next offensive coordinator. This comes after weeks of anticipation, but the two parties weren’t able to make it official until after the Super Bowl.

The Saints parted ways with former offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael Jr. last month, a position that he held for 17 seasons.

Kubiak will bring a fresh, new offense to New Orleans. Klint Kubiak is also the son of legendary NFL coach Gary Kubiak, who won four Super Bowls in his time as an NFL coach.

