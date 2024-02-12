NFL unveils Super Bowl LIX logo

Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans is a year away, but fans have already gotten their first glimpse of what is to come. The NFL has unveiled the logo for Super Bowl LIX, and it is a truly unique one not just to New Orleans but the NFL.

The NFL has announced that for the first time ever they have collaborated with a local artist to create the logo for the Super Bowl. This year’s logo was created by Tahj Williams, who is the queen of her Black Masking Indian tribe in New Orleans. Williams built the Super Bowl LIX logo bead by bead, using a method that has been passed down for generations, incorporating a beading tradition and culture that dates back to the birth of the nation.

Super Bowl LIX will be played on Sunday, February 9th, 2025, in Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.