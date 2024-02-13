Super Bowl LVIII commercials: Where millions vie for seconds

Each year, the Super Bowl transcends being just a football game. For some, it becomes a cultural phenomenon, a platform for entertainment, and a battleground for advertisers. As millions stare at their screens, companies spend astronomical sums to secure those coveted 30-second spots. But why do they engage in such high-stakes gambling?

Branding is more important than selling products at the Super Bowl. In order to leave a lasting impression, advertisers aim to capture the audience’s attention, spark conversation, and capture the audience’s attention. Creating commercials that become instant pop culture references involves incorporating humor, celebrities, heartwarming stories, and even A-list directors.

Millions of dollars can be spent on a single ad. However, the potential payoff can be enormous if the ad is done right. An effective Super Bowl commercial can propel a brand into the spotlight, generating social media buzz, sales spikes, and brand loyalty that lasts for years to come with fans and consumers.

This year wasn’t any different. Super Bowl LVIII wasn’t just about Kansas City’s victory, or the electrifying halftime show by Usher. This year’s game also delivered a touchdown of hilarious, heartwarming, and downright surprising commercials that had viewers buzzing. Although these are just a snippet of commercial ads, these are some of the funny ads that stood out to me:

Dunkin’ Donuts: Ben Affleck channeled his inner rockstar (with some help from Tom Brady and Matt Damon) to impress his wife, JLo, in a hilarious pursuit of Dunkin’ Donuts glory. Ben’s thick Boston accent made this commercial top tier.

Ben Affleck channeled his inner rockstar (with some help from Tom Brady and Matt Damon) to impress his wife, JLo, in a hilarious pursuit of Dunkin’ Donuts glory. Ben’s thick Boston accent made this commercial top tier. State Farm: Arnold Schwarzenegger teamed up with Jake from State Farm, with hilarious (and action-packed) consequences that mocked some of his films while he struggled with the pronunciation of the word “neighbor”. The unexpected cameo by Danny DeVito at the end sealed the deal, making it a crowd-pleaser.

Arnold Schwarzenegger teamed up with Jake from State Farm, with hilarious (and action-packed) consequences that mocked some of his films while he struggled with the pronunciation of the word “neighbor”. The unexpected cameo by Danny DeVito at the end sealed the deal, making it a crowd-pleaser. Doritos Dinamita: Two grandmas, Dina and Mita, went head-to-head in a spicy snack showdown, proving that age is just a number when it comes to enjoying some hot chips. This quirky and unexpected ad with Jenna Ortega was pretty funny.

Two grandmas, Dina and Mita, went head-to-head in a spicy snack showdown, proving that age is just a number when it comes to enjoying some hot chips. This quirky and unexpected ad with Jenna Ortega was pretty funny. T-Mobile : Jason Mamoa joins Zach Braff and Donald Faison for a ‘Flashdance’ Remix. Pretty funny ad with Momoa and his superhero landing and water re-enactment.

: Jason Mamoa joins Zach Braff and Donald Faison for a ‘Flashdance’ Remix. Pretty funny ad with Momoa and his superhero landing and water re-enactment. BMW: Christopher Walken narrated a quirky ad showcasing the car’s features, delivering his signature lines with his distinct voice with everybody doing their own Walken voice impersonation. It had me doing my Christopher Walken impersonation.

Christopher Walken narrated a quirky ad showcasing the car’s features, delivering his signature lines with his distinct voice with everybody doing their own Walken voice impersonation. It had me doing my Christopher Walken impersonation. Popeyes: Ken Jeong stars in the fast-food brand’s new commercial where he plays a man who was frozen back in 1972 and defrosted into the current day referring to Popeye the sailor.

Ken Jeong stars in the fast-food brand’s new commercial where he plays a man who was frozen back in 1972 and defrosted into the current day referring to Popeye the sailor. Pringles: This commercial starred Chris Prat who unknowingly looks like the Pringles guy who buys Pringles in the corner store to only turn into the Pringles guy.

The Super Bowl commercials remain an important part of the experience, and they contribute to its cultural status of the football experience. So much so, that social media is the lead up to the big game commercials. Early release and teasers gave an insight on what to expect as usual. This year’s slate did not disappoint, offering a mix of humor, heart, and surprise that resonated with viewers and sparked conversations. From celebrity cameos to unexpected narratives, these ads proved that capturing new eyes with creative branding still reigns supreme on the biggest advertising stage of the year.

What were your favorite commercials from Super Bowl LVIII? Or What is you all-time favorite Super Bowl commercial from any year? Share your thoughts in the comments below.