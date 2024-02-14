2023 Player Review: Derek Carr

It’s no secret that Derek Carr had a poor start to his time in New Orleans.

Although the New Orleans Saints were winning, there was an obvious disconnect between the veteran QB and his teammates, which caused some issues in terms of execution.

After several bouts of yelling and anger towards each other, Carr was able to settle in as the season went on and finished with decent numbers. Now, some people will look at those numbers and call them “empty” which a lot can be ruled that way. However, Carr grew a lot with the team as the season went on and now with a new offensive coordinator on the way, you have to think the Saints will be a better offense moving forward.

Stats

On the season, Carr completed 375 of his 548 pass attempts (68.4%) for 3,878 yards, 25 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. His yards, touchdowns, and QBR of 56.4 ranked in the upper half of the league for the 2023 season.

The quarterback really put it together in the final five games of the season, throwing for 1,117 yards, 14 touchdowns, and just two interceptions while the Black and Gold closed out the year on a 4-1 stretch.

Thoughts for 2024

Of course, there were moments where people weren’t pleased with the Saints new quarterback. But the simple truth is this: a new team is hard to work with sometimes. New coaching staff, new city, new teammates, new playbook, all of it. So, there’s a learning curve and an adjustment period there. However, what we saw from Carr at the end has to give you some sense of hope heading into 2024 that if the new OC, Klint Kubiak, has a system that fits Carr and this roster the Saints could have an explosive offense for this season.

