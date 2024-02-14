 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints to hire Derrick Foster as running backs coach

New Orleans has found their new RB coach.

By Kyle Besson
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints are hiring former Los Angeles Chargers running backs coach Derrick Foster for the same position.

Foster has been coaching in the NFL for three years, all with the Chargers. Foster's experience with coaching running back Austin Ekeler in Los Angeles will provide the Saints with new ways to utilize former All-Pro Alvin Kamara. In three seasons, Chargers’ running back Austin Ekeler has accumulated 2,454 yards rushing and 1,805 yards receiving under Foster.

The Saints are trying to get Alvin Kamara back to his All-Pro form and are also developing Kendre Miller to be a better receiving back. Foster's arrival in New Orleans brings experience in that area.

