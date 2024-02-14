Saints to hire Derrick Foster as running backs coach

The New Orleans Saints are hiring former Los Angeles Chargers running backs coach Derrick Foster for the same position.

The New Orleans #Saints are expected to hire Derrick Foster as their new running backs coach, sources tell @247sports.



Foster worked for the #Chargers the last three years and coached players like Austin Ekeler. Previously worked at Iowa.https://t.co/dJORJ80Uo5 pic.twitter.com/26J8uTCH2p — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 14, 2024

Foster has been coaching in the NFL for three years, all with the Chargers. Foster's experience with coaching running back Austin Ekeler in Los Angeles will provide the Saints with new ways to utilize former All-Pro Alvin Kamara. In three seasons, Chargers’ running back Austin Ekeler has accumulated 2,454 yards rushing and 1,805 yards receiving under Foster.

The Saints are trying to get Alvin Kamara back to his All-Pro form and are also developing Kendre Miller to be a better receiving back. Foster's arrival in New Orleans brings experience in that area.

