Saints to interview Keith Williams for WR coach

New Orleans continues their search to fill vacant coaching positions.

The New Orleans Saints are interviewing former Baltimore Ravens assistant wide receivers coach Keith Williams for their wide receivers coach position, per Nick Underhill.

Williams has 18 years of experience coaching wide receivers at the college level before joining Baltimore in 2021 as their pass game specialist. Williams has pro-level experience developing young wide receivers as he helped wide receiver Zay Flowers reach the elite level in just his rookie year.

