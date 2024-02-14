Saints to interview Keith Williams for WR coach

The New Orleans Saints are interviewing former Baltimore Ravens assistant wide receivers coach Keith Williams for their wide receivers coach position, per Nick Underhill.

Saints are interviewing Keith Williams to be their WRs coach today, per source.



He was the assistant WRs coach in Baltimore the last three seasons. Ties to New Orleans as he was the Tulane WR coach from 2012-14. — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) February 14, 2024

Williams has 18 years of experience coaching wide receivers at the college level before joining Baltimore in 2021 as their pass game specialist. Williams has pro-level experience developing young wide receivers as he helped wide receiver Zay Flowers reach the elite level in just his rookie year.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel