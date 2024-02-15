 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

CSC Poll Results: Which upcoming free agent should the Saints prioritize keeping?

The Saints have cap trouble but should prioritize keeping some of their current players

By Hayden Reel
/ new
New Orleans Saints v Tampa Bay Buccaneers Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

In this weeks poll question we asked which upcoming free agent the New Orleans Saints should prioritize keeping:

After 854 votes we had a run away winner with Rashid Shaheed receiving 78.1% of the votes. This is not surprising considering Shaheed was an All-Pro returner this season in addition to improving on his output as a receiver from his rookie year. It is notable that Shaheed is an exclusive rights free agent this year, meaning the Saints will be able to offer him a one-year deal for the league-minimum before he is able to negotiate with any other team. However, if they do not, he will become an unrestricted free agent.

Coming in second with 8.9% is quarterback Jameis Winston, who is a favorite in the locker room and around the city. Winston is undoubtedly one of the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL in addition to what he brings from a personality standpoint, and with the amount of quarterback injuries we have seen around the NFL the Saints would be smart to bring Winston back.

Here is what some of you said in response to the poll:

Who do you think the Saints should re-sign first?

