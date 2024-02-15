CSC Poll Results: Which upcoming free agent should the Saints prioritize keeping?

In this weeks poll question we asked which upcoming free agent the New Orleans Saints should prioritize keeping:

Which of these free agents would you prioritize keeping? — Canal St. Chronicles (@SaintsCSC) February 12, 2024

After 854 votes we had a run away winner with Rashid Shaheed receiving 78.1% of the votes. This is not surprising considering Shaheed was an All-Pro returner this season in addition to improving on his output as a receiver from his rookie year. It is notable that Shaheed is an exclusive rights free agent this year, meaning the Saints will be able to offer him a one-year deal for the league-minimum before he is able to negotiate with any other team. However, if they do not, he will become an unrestricted free agent.

Coming in second with 8.9% is quarterback Jameis Winston, who is a favorite in the locker room and around the city. Winston is undoubtedly one of the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL in addition to what he brings from a personality standpoint, and with the amount of quarterback injuries we have seen around the NFL the Saints would be smart to bring Winston back.

Here is what some of you said in response to the poll:

Shaheed doesn't need prioritizing, he's an RFA (though you're best trying to get him a longer term deal now) so he's not even part of this equation.

Jameis saves you most cap, Baun won't cost a lot, Peat gives you a bit of peace on OL.

Sign Baun, then Peat. — Khai Herley (@TheRealTheseus) February 13, 2024

How is Baun in last??? Not only is keeping him necessary, so is increasing his playing time and edge rush snaps — Sepp Shirey (@sepptimus_44) February 13, 2024

Our o-line sucked and Peat was decent at LT, our pass rush sucked and Baun was decent with the blitz, we adore Jameis but he’s on the way out after the TD vs ATL. Even if Shaheed wasn’t an EFA I think Loomis says Peat, Shaheed, Baun, Jameis. — livernonions (@_livernonions) February 13, 2024

Who do you think the Saints should re-sign first?

