Fleur-de-Links, February 15: Saints begin to build new offensive staff

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
/ new
NFL: Los Angeles Chargers Practice Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Saints to hire Derrick Foster-Canal St Chronicles

The New Orleans Saints have begun to build their new offensive staff under Klint Kubiak and it starts with the Los Angeles Chargers’ running backs coach.

How the Saints can maximize the Foster-Kubiak pairing-Yahoo

Sports

Alvin Kamara and the running back group will be featured heavily in this new offense, especially with both Foster and Kubiak working together.

Player Review: Derek Carr-CSC

The Saints’ quarterback had a slow start to the season but made a nice run toward the end of the season to build on for 2024.

Saints Mock Draft-Who Dat Dish

The Black and Gold need to retool the offense and this mock draft could help with that.

