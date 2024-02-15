Fleur-de-Links, February 15: Saints begin to build new offensive staff

The New Orleans Saints have begun to build their new offensive staff under Klint Kubiak and it starts with the Los Angeles Chargers’ running backs coach.

Alvin Kamara and the running back group will be featured heavily in this new offense, especially with both Foster and Kubiak working together.

The Saints’ quarterback had a slow start to the season but made a nice run toward the end of the season to build on for 2024.

The Black and Gold need to retool the offense and this mock draft could help with that.

