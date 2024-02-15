Fleur-de-Links, February 15: Saints begin to build new offensive staff

Saints to hire Derrick Foster-Canal St Chronicles
The New Orleans Saints have begun to build their new offensive staff under Klint Kubiak and it starts with the Los Angeles Chargers’ running backs coach.
Klint Kubiak has been hired as the #Saints offensive coordinator!— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 14, 2024
Story: https://t.co/0EHGvopvDh pic.twitter.com/C88cLBDWky
The student becomes the master #Saints new OC Klint Kubiak learns from his relationship with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan— 104.5 ESPN (@1045espn) February 15, 2024
What is the most important thing for Kubiak to improve on the Saints offense in 2024? pic.twitter.com/MpsJIklrzZ
The New Orleans #Saints are expected to hire Derrick Foster as their new running backs coach, sources tell @247sports.— Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 14, 2024
Foster worked for the #Chargers the last three years and coached players like Austin Ekeler. Previously worked at Iowa.https://t.co/dJORJ80Uo5 pic.twitter.com/26J8uTCH2p
