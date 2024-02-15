Saints looking to move training camp to California, per report

It looks like the New Orleans Saints may be headed to Cali for training camp this year. According to a report by Jeff Duncan with NOLA.com, the Saints are looking to temporarily move camp to the University of California-Irvine in Los Angeles.

The Saints are familiar with the Orange County area, having practiced against the Chargers in Costa Mesa for four of the last seven years. The idyllic SoCal weather and pristine playing fields were major considerations in the decision. — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) February 15, 2024

This should not be too much of a surprise as last season there was already some talk about the possible move to due the ongoing renovations at the Saints practice facility in Metairie. Head coach Dennis Allen said in August that there was a possibility of moving camp because of the renovations. An official announcement will be made once a deal is finalized between the team and school and with NFL training camp dates usually announced in mid-July, that will leave plenty of time to start making plans to attend training camp this year.