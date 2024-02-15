 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saints looking to move training camp to California, per report

Due to ongoing renovations at their practice facility, the Saints may head out west this summer,

By Tina Howell Updated
/ new
NFL: AUG 07 Saints Training Camp Photo by Stephen Lew/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

It looks like the New Orleans Saints may be headed to Cali for training camp this year. According to a report by Jeff Duncan with NOLA.com, the Saints are looking to temporarily move camp to the University of California-Irvine in Los Angeles.

This should not be too much of a surprise as last season there was already some talk about the possible move to due the ongoing renovations at the Saints practice facility in Metairie. Head coach Dennis Allen said in August that there was a possibility of moving camp because of the renovations. An official announcement will be made once a deal is finalized between the team and school and with NFL training camp dates usually announced in mid-July, that will leave plenty of time to start making plans to attend training camp this year.

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...