Saints to add Rick Dennison as run game coordinator, per report

The New Orleans Saints continue to fill vacancies in their coaching staff by adding Rick Dennison as run game coordinator, per Jordan Schultz.

The #Saints are hiring Rick Dennison as their run game coordinator, source tells @BleacherReport.



Dennison is a 3x Super Bowl winning coach with the #Broncos, who was last with Minnesota from 2019-2021.



He’s highly respected for his ability to develop offensive linemen as well. pic.twitter.com/8KBzTwkDpd — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 15, 2024

The Saints are overhauling their offensive coaching staff after consistent years of disappointing output. Dennison is well respected in the league and has even interviewed for head coaching jobs in the past. Dennison has won three Super Bowls as a coach all with the Denver Broncos.

Dennison has experience working with many coaches of the Saints staff including new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel