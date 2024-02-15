 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints to add Rick Dennison as run game coordinator, per report

Dennison has won three Super Bowls as a coach.

By Kyle Besson
Minnesota Vikings v Buffalo Bills Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints continue to fill vacancies in their coaching staff by adding Rick Dennison as run game coordinator, per Jordan Schultz.

The Saints are overhauling their offensive coaching staff after consistent years of disappointing output. Dennison is well respected in the league and has even interviewed for head coaching jobs in the past. Dennison has won three Super Bowls as a coach all with the Denver Broncos.

Dennison has experience working with many coaches of the Saints staff including new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

