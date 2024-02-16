Saints fans rank fifth in “drunkest fanbase” according to BAC testing app

New Orleans Saints fans to the surprise of no one, are accustomed to letting the good times roll.

: The #Titans are the most drunk fanbase in the entire #NFL, based on blood alcohol content readings done by BACtrack.



BACtrack, who has a breathalyzer app, was able to acquire data from over 28,000 tests and then matched each anonymous observation to their NFL… pic.twitter.com/tnl5IGMlGA — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) February 14, 2024

This data was collected by the app BACtrack, which features a breathalyzer. The app collects information on its users, including which NFL team they support. The data reflects over 28,000 BAC tests and was posted by Pickinem on Instagram.

The Saints came in fifth place with a .080% average BAC reading. The Tennessee Titans came in first place with a .093% BAC.

As previously mentioned, this should be a surprise to literally no one. However, it is a surprise to see division rivals, the Atlanta Falcons, with a higher average BAC (.085%). That extra .005% is likely attributed to Tom Brady in 2017.

Another interesting BAC is the Kansas City Chiefs, who are dead last (.051%) in the league. To be fair, I would have little reason to drink if Patrick Mahomes was my quarterback.

Are you surprised by these rankings? Let us know in the comments below.