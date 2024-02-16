Former Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael joins the Denver Broncos

This news should come as no surprise to anyone that former Saints offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael is officially joining Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos.

We've named Pete Carmichael as Senior Offensive Assistant and Jim Leonhard as Defensive Pass Game Coordinator/Defensive Backs.



Pete Carmichael was the offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints for 15 seasons. Thirteen of those seasons came under former Saints head coach Sean Payton, who just finished his first year as the head coach for the Broncos.

Carmichael will have a slightly different role in Denver: a senior offensive assistant. The 52-year-old will be a piece of offensive staff under OC Joe Lombardi.

Although Carmichael received a fair portion of criticism over the past two seasons, he is one of the most experienced offensive coordinators in the NFL. He has also coached many of the players that now call Denver (A.K.A. New Orleans West) their home team such as Adam Trautman, Lucas Krull, Dwayne Washington, and Will Lutz.

Carmichael could be an interesting addition to an offensive staff that struggled to properly utilize quarterback Russell Wilson and wide receiver Jerry Jeudy last season.