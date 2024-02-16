 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, February 16: Saints add to Kubiak’s offensive staff

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Rick Dennison named running game coordinator-Canal St Chronicles

The New Orleans Saints have fully retooled their offensive coaching staff and many people believe that the moves they’ve made will be beneficial.

Why AK will be elite AGAIN-CSC

Once a top 3 back in the league, Kamara has fallen off over the past two seasons after being poorly used in Carmichael’s offense. Now with a new scheme coming in, can AK return to his former greatness?

Saints likely moving training camp-Pro Football Talk

It appears that the Black and Gold will be looking to move training camp to California this summer.

Could Bo be the next Drew?-Turf Show Times

The Los Angeles Rams will soon be looking for an answer at quarterback. If they draft Bo Nix, could he be to them what Drew Brees was to the Saints?

