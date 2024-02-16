Fleur-de-Links, February 16: Saints add to Kubiak’s offensive staff

The New Orleans Saints have fully retooled their offensive coaching staff and many people believe that the moves they’ve made will be beneficial.

Once a top 3 back in the league, Kamara has fallen off over the past two seasons after being poorly used in Carmichael’s offense. Now with a new scheme coming in, can AK return to his former greatness?

It appears that the Black and Gold will be looking to move training camp to California this summer.

The Los Angeles Rams will soon be looking for an answer at quarterback. If they draft Bo Nix, could he be to them what Drew Brees was to the Saints?

#Saints hire 3 assistant coaches @MattMoscona breaks down these coaches and explains which players will benefit the most from each hire

How much credit does Dennis Allen deserve for these hires?





The #Saints are hiring Rick Dennison as their run game coordinator, source tells @BleacherReport.



Dennison is a 3x Super Bowl winning coach with the #Broncos, who was last with Minnesota from 2019-2021.



