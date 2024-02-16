Fleur-de-Links, February 16: Saints add to Kubiak’s offensive staff

Rick Dennison named running game coordinator-Canal St Chronicles
The New Orleans Saints have fully retooled their offensive coaching staff and many people believe that the moves they’ve made will be beneficial.
Why AK will be elite AGAIN-CSC
Once a top 3 back in the league, Kamara has fallen off over the past two seasons after being poorly used in Carmichael’s offense. Now with a new scheme coming in, can AK return to his former greatness?
Saints likely moving training camp-Pro Football Talk
It appears that the Black and Gold will be looking to move training camp to California this summer.
Could Bo be the next Drew?-Turf Show Times
The Los Angeles Rams will soon be looking for an answer at quarterback. If they draft Bo Nix, could he be to them what Drew Brees was to the Saints?
#Saints hire 3 assistant coaches @MattMoscona breaks down these coaches and explains which players will benefit the most from each hire— 104.5 ESPN (@1045espn) February 16, 2024
How much credit does Dennis Allen deserve for these hires? pic.twitter.com/qliv5f08kK
The #Saints are hiring Rick Dennison as their run game coordinator, source tells @BleacherReport.— Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 15, 2024
Dennison is a 3x Super Bowl winning coach with the #Broncos, who was last with Minnesota from 2019-2021.
He’s highly respected for his ability to develop offensive linemen as well. pic.twitter.com/8KBzTwkDpd
Wooo if you wanted a new staff for your #Saints offense after 2023, you sure got one. Very different approach this time around.— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) February 15, 2024
