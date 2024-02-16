Saints and Falcons raise $600,000 to fight ALS through their 50/50 raffles in partnership with the NFL Foundation

The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons in partnership with the NFL Foundation have raised $600,000 in support of fighting Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Both teams successfully hosted a 50/50 raffle during their head-to-head games this past season with proceeds directly benefiting Team Gleason and Tackle ALS and their efforts to help find a cure for ALS. Both foundations will receive $250,000 from the teams’ efforts and the NFL Foundation also pledged their support by contributing an additional $100,000 the cause, raising the total amount to $600,000.

The NFL Foundation, the philanthropic arm of the National Football League, has a history of supporting various charitable initiatives; and their contribution, alongside both teams, will help make a significant impact in the ALS community.

Team Gleason was founded by former Saints player Steve Gleason after his ALS diagnosis in 2011. Team Gleason has been dedicated to enhancing the lives of individuals living with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). The foundation is on a mission to deliver innovative technology and essential equipment, all while empowering a higher quality of life for those affected by ALS. As the largest provider of technology to the ALS community, Team Gleason stands at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge solutions that are making a profound impact on the lives of those facing the challenges of this relentless disease.

For more information about Team Gleason and Tackle ALS organizations, go to https://teamgleason.org and https://www.tackleals.com