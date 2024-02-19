Canal Street Chronicles welcomes a new writer

What’s up CSC Family! My name is Ben Estey, and I am thrilled to be joining Canal Street Chronicles as a writer to share my love for the Saints with the rest of Who Dat Nation!

As the famous song goes “Country Must Be Country Wide,” this may help you understand how a kid from middle of nowhere Connecticut becomes a New Orleans Saints fan. Connecticut isn’t known for a heck of a lot but one thing it is known for is being smack dab in the middle of Boston and New York. And this is exactly how the sports scene went. We had no true allegiance to just one team but most either followed Boston sports or hopped on with New York. But as a kid who usually did not follow along with the status quo, I decided to blaze my own trail of sports fandom.

For many years I was a free agent, just enjoying all of football and not pledging to one singular team. Then along came a fellow named Reggie Bush. Ten-year-old me was smitten with Reggie while at USC and I vowed to never let go. Then that fateful day in 2006, the Saints decided to add the dynamic back to their roster and finally I had my team. But it did not take long for me to realize the Saints and the city of New Orleans were much more than just one player. Sorry my sweet prince Reginald, but I quickly realized my love for New Orleans and the Saints was far greater than anything else. Don’t tell my wife I said that... but since that magical 2006 season I have bled Black and Gold and have not looked back since. I even garnered the nickname “Big Easy” growing up due to my fandom.

I am still holding it down for the Saints up here in Connecticut with my wonderful wife Taylor and our two rabbits Bean and Big Chungus. I attended college for radio and television where I wrote sports for the paper and hosted my own radio show called “4th and Inches: the show where we always go for it”. Catchy, I know! Unfortunately, the world did not send me into the communications field but instead, I settled in as a banker which is my current day job. But to counterbalance the mundane, my wife and I started our own small business bakery. So, banker by day and baker by night! While these things keep me busy, I always have time for the Saints, and I am ecstatic to be getting back into the journalism field to write for CSC.

I appreciate the CSC staff for welcoming me in and I thank you for helping me live out my dreams. I already feel the love and support from you all and I cannot wait to get after it!