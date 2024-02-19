Super Bowl LIX Second Line is coming

In case you haven’t heard, Super Bowl LIX will played in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9th, 2025, which falls right in the middle of Carnival season that starts on January 6th - March 4th. The new logo was revealed a few days ago and has important and sentimental value being it was created by a New Orleans native. It’s the first time the NFL has ever collaborated with a local artist to create the Super Bowl logo. Even more so, because Tahj Williams, who’s also known as Queen Tahj, a Mardi Gras Indian, designed the logo for Super Bowl LIX in her own stunning beadwork style.

Now with this announcement, if you have ever spent some time in New Orleans, you will know it’s a party city but a party city with meaning. With the combination of carnival season and the Super Bowl running in the same time frame, the absolute chaos that will emerge on the city with be superbly crazy. Yes, I said superbly crazy. Champions Square, Bourbon Street and the French Quarter will be ABSOLUTELY insane.

But let’s take it a step further. We all know that the most memorable part of the big game is the half-time show. With performers such as Prince, Shakira, Jlo, Justin Timberlake, Beyonce, Janet Jackson, Missy Elliott and more gracing the stage, there have been some truly iconic performances. With Usher taking the stage this year and bringing on a list of hot collabs from Atlanta, the question is, who will rock the stage next year in New Orleans?

Well, the first and perfect person most fans tossed around was Lil Wayne. Despite him not being a New Orleans Saints fan but a Green Bay Packers fan, it would be one of the most strategic options for the Super Bowl LIX build up. With New Orleans being his hometown, adding him to this stage would make total sense, but that's another story for another day, so hear me out. I understand that there is a plethora of successful Louisiana Hip-Hop musical talent that would most definitely fit the bill and rock the Superdome, but what if the NFL turned the Superbowl half-time show into the BIGGEST Mardi Gras celebration the world has seen?

Just picture the Rebirth Brass Band, Trombone Shorty and others walking onto the field kicking off a Guinness Book of World Records worthy second line to start the halftime show. Think about it. Close your eyes and picture a sea of white towels in helicopter motion across the stands as those big horns, trumpets and tubas hit bone chilling notes, while a parade of floats take over the field with elaborate dress from the Mardi Gras Indians and their krewes. Caesars Superdome draped in beads and feathers of purple, gold and green would be a sight to see with Mardi Gras umbrellas. Sheesh, I’m getting chills just thinking about!

Just know the fans will celebrate in the most elaborate fashion as NOLA folks do when it comes to the city. The NFL could win so many cool points if they placed the New Orleans culture aligned with local musical talents on the big stage and broadcast it to the world. People who have never seen New Orleans during Mardi Gras or even on a regular weekend would see how deep the traditions run in Louisiana.

How would you like to see the celebration done for Super Bowl LIX? Let us know in the comments below.