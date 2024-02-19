2023 Player Review: Carl Granderson

The defense of the New Orleans Saints only managed to notch 34 sacks during the 2023 -24 season, which was merely good enough for 29th best in the NFL. There weren’t many overwhelmingly bright spots coming from the defensive line, but I would definitely point to defensive end Carl Granderson as not only one of them, but let’s just say he’d be the “primary light” of his position group. While enjoying a career year, Granderson led the ball club in sacks by finishing up with 8.5 of them to go along with 78 total tackles (44 solo) plus one forced fumble and recovery each. Even beyond those career best numbers, Granderson’s impact was often visibly noticeable on the field.

If there was any question as to who the starting defensive end opposite of Cameron Jordan would be this past year, it was answered emphatically in the off-season. As a fifth-year pro out of The University of Wyoming, Carl Granderson was on a mission for the 2023-24 NFL season. Since entering the league in 2019 as free agent, Granderson had some early challenges with injuries and at times getting lost in the rotation at his position. Carl was picked up by the Saints a year after they drafted Marcus Davenport in the 1st round of the 2018 draft and since then, the organization has brought in the likes of Payton Turner (‘21) and Isaiah Foskey (‘23) at his position as well. He has worked extremely hard, thwarting away competition and outlasting some, now earning every bit of his snap counts/playing time with this team.

Granderson has exhibited consistent progression as his production has increased in each of the past three seasons, which culminated in career high numbers in 2023. His sack total increased from (3) in 2021 to (5.5) in 2022 to (8.5) this most recent season, with his tackle and tackle for loss numbers having a similar trajectory. As he has seemingly put it all together recently, I am excited at the possibility of an even more breakout year this upcoming season for Carl Granderson. Hoping for no injuries or setbacks, I will definitely have my eye on big #96 aka “Grandy”, as he’s affectionately referred to by his teammates.