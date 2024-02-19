 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints hire Keith Williams as new receivers coach, per report

The former Ravens’ assistant coach was signed to a two-year deal.

NFL: SEP 17 Ravens at Bengals
Keith Williams speaking with wide receiver Nelson Agholor during a matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Per a report by Nick Underhill of neworleans.football, the New Orleans Saints have hired Keith Williams to be their new receivers coach. Williams comes to New Orleans with a two-year deal.

Williams worked 18 years at the collegiate level and has also served as the wide receivers coach for the San Antonio Commanders of the AAF. In the past, he has worked as a personal receiving coach for several NFL wide receivers. He was last the Baltimore Ravens assistant receiving coach, his first season in that role. Previously, he was their pass-game coordinator from 2021-2022.

