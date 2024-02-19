Saints hire Keith Williams as new receivers coach, per report

Per a report by Nick Underhill of neworleans.football, the New Orleans Saints have hired Keith Williams to be their new receivers coach. Williams comes to New Orleans with a two-year deal.

Williams worked 18 years at the collegiate level and has also served as the wide receivers coach for the San Antonio Commanders of the AAF. In the past, he has worked as a personal receiving coach for several NFL wide receivers. He was last the Baltimore Ravens assistant receiving coach, his first season in that role. Previously, he was their pass-game coordinator from 2021-2022.