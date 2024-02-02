Social media reactions to this week’s Saints news

The week, members of the New Orleans Saints staff were in Mobile for the 2024 Senior Bowl. The Saints also continued their search for a new offensive coordinator.

So, let’s dive right into this week’s news and look at some of the reactions.

Senior Bowl 2024:

Over the last five seasons, 42%(!!!) of New Orleans Saints draft picks took part in the Senior Bowl. So, uhh, keep an eye on the participants of this week. — dylan sanders (@DillySanders) January 30, 2024

For what it’s worth, Michael Pratt told me last offseason that the NFL player he watches the most film to learn from was Drew Brees https://t.co/y7ksxWymSi — Maddy Hudak (@MaddyHudak_94) February 1, 2024

On Tuesday at the Senior Bowl I found this answer from #Saints Assistant General Manager Jeff Ireland fascinating...

Especially the "we'd have loved to see the young quarterback play."

While Derek Carr is the starter, I'm told Jake Haener has a LOT of fans on Airline Drive. pic.twitter.com/nsll6OUVfV — Fletcher Mackel (@FletcherWDSU) February 1, 2024

As many players here at the Senior Bowl have, UNC WR Tez Walker says he’s met with multiple teams in Mobile.



Says so far he believes the Saints, Panthers and Commanders have shown the most interest but that he feels all have gone well. — Crissy Froyd (@crissy_froyd) January 31, 2024

More Senior Bowl: Rutgers DB Max Melton says he models his game after 2 NFL stars at his position, one of them being Saints CB Marshon Lattimore, as well as Jaire Alexander of the Packers. He grabs his when Lattimore lines up opposite to Bucs WR Mike Evans



(@SeanFazendeFOX8) pic.twitter.com/psKwIHV8Mp — Jeff Haeger (@TheJeffTakeWVUE) January 31, 2024

Saints restructuring Carr’s contract:

#Saints set to restructure Derek Carr’s deal ️@MattMoscona reacts and shares his disappointment with this news



What does this mean for the future of the #Saints salary cap ? pic.twitter.com/065iWulj6K — 104.5 ESPN (@1045espn) February 2, 2024

I hope they are extending him. Get him some starting lineman and more weapons along with a real OC. — Term Limits for Congress (@JWS53338255) February 1, 2024

