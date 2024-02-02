 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

East-West Shrine Bowl’s biggest winners

These 4 prospects boosted their draft stock.

By Jonny Camer
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: FEB 01 East-West Shrine Bowl Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2024 NFL draft is fast approaching, and prospects are shooting up draft boards. After last night's Shrine Bowl, these guys are the talk of the town.

Taulia Tagovailoa

The Maryland QB put on a show with his arm and legs. The 23-year-old flashed a lot of positive abilities in the win. He showed the ability to run, throw off the platform, and throw the ball accurately downfield.

Anthony Gould

The Oregon State WR probably earned himself a bit of money after the Shrine Bowl. He put the world on notice with an incredible 66-yard punt return.

Frank Gore Jr.

The son of former NFL HB Frank Gore was dominant in the Shrine Bowl. The Southern Mississippi product had 87 yards and a touchdown on six carries. This performance gave him the offensive MVP of the Shrine Bowl.

Jarius Monroe

New Orleans Saints fans might be familiar with this name. The Tulane CB took home defensive MVP of the Shrine Bowl. Monroe flashed his ball-hawking skills with the game-clinching interception.

The Shrine Bowl game was televised live on NFLN with the West defeating the East, 26-11.

