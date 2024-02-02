Fleur-de-Links, February 2: Saints get a few more Pro Bowlers

Erik McCoy named to Pro Bowl Games-Saints News Network
The New Orleans Saints center replaces Frank Ragnow, becoming the third Saint to make the Pro Bowl Games.
Juwan Johnson partners with Hill’s Nutrition-Canal St Chronicles
The Saints tight end and his wife, who have created a social media following, have partnered with one of the bigger pet food brands in the country to help raise awareness.
19 former members of Saints join Broncos-9News
Since Sean Payton went to Denver, 19 former Saints players, coaches, and execs have since joined him.
Can the Saints restructure Derek Carr?-NOLA.com
With New Orleans once again experiencing cap issues, could the Saints move some money around involving their quarterback?
Saints offense roundup-CSC
Here’s how the Saints offense fared in 2023, their first season with Derek Carr under center.
Why the Saints should keep Andrus Peat-Saints News Network
After the best year of his career, should the Saints seriously look into keeping him?
Takeaways from Senior Bowl 2024-Saints News Network
Here’s what people are taking away for the Black and Gold from the biggest college all-star game in the nation.
#Saints set to restructure Derek Carr’s deal ️@MattMoscona reacts and shares his disappointment with this news— 104.5 ESPN (@1045espn) February 2, 2024
What does this mean for the future of the #Saints salary cap ? pic.twitter.com/065iWulj6K
My interview with #Saints TE Juwan Johnson @juwanplease and his wife Chanen about their life, family, pets and partnership with @HillsPet and @GreaterGoodorg to raise awareness for a very important cause - via @SaintsCSC— Tina Howell (@TheNolaGirl) February 1, 2024
LINK ⬇️https://t.co/dGrxRSpdnf
.@taeetaylor top pics #Saints pic.twitter.com/bwW5GxtQgy— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 1, 2024
