Fleur-de-Links, February 2: Saints get a few more Pro Bowlers

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

Atlanta Falcons v New Orleans Saints

Erik McCoy named to Pro Bowl Games-Saints News Network

The New Orleans Saints center replaces Frank Ragnow, becoming the third Saint to make the Pro Bowl Games.

Juwan Johnson partners with Hill’s Nutrition-Canal St Chronicles

The Saints tight end and his wife, who have created a social media following, have partnered with one of the bigger pet food brands in the country to help raise awareness.

19 former members of Saints join Broncos-9News

Since Sean Payton went to Denver, 19 former Saints players, coaches, and execs have since joined him.

Can the Saints restructure Derek Carr?-NOLA.com

With New Orleans once again experiencing cap issues, could the Saints move some money around involving their quarterback?

Saints offense roundup-CSC

Here’s how the Saints offense fared in 2023, their first season with Derek Carr under center.

Why the Saints should keep Andrus Peat-Saints News Network

After the best year of his career, should the Saints seriously look into keeping him?

Takeaways from Senior Bowl 2024-Saints News Network

Here’s what people are taking away for the Black and Gold from the biggest college all-star game in the nation.

