Saints to hire Klint Kubiak as offensive coordinator, per reports

After a long search of trying to find the right guy to replace Pete Carmichael and watching several strong candidates get jobs elsewhere, the New Orleans Saints appear to have made a decision.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Saints are expected to hire 49ers passing game coordinator Klint Kubiak as the franchise’s next OC.

Saints are working to hire 49ers’ passing game specialist Klint Kubiak as their offensive coordinator, per sources. Kubiak would join the Saints after he coaches his final game with the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. No deal can be finalized until after the game. pic.twitter.com/nS14wU7Qow — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 2, 2024

Kubiak is currently in his first season as the passing game coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers, who won the NFC title and are now preparing for Super Bowl LVIII against the Kansas City Chiefs next Sunday. Because of this, any deal between Kubiak and the Saints is verbal until the Super Bowl has been played.

Kubiak spent time with the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings prior to 2023 in San Francisco. He also has college coaching experience and his father, Gary, coached the Houston Texans for several seasons as well as the Denver Broncos.

Kubiak has learned Kyle Shanahan’s system this season while being a part of one of the best offenses in the entire league, so Kubiak has been a well sought-after candidate for several positions.

If Kubiak comes in and runs Shanahan’s system with the Saints, it feels like it could work very well with the current makeup of the Saints roster.

