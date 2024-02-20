Players to watch at the NFL Combine

The start of the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine is just under two weeks away and there are a ton of prospects that the New Orleans Saints will keep close attention to during their time in Indy.

Luckily for the Saints, they are in a unique position pick wise in this year’s NFL Draft where they are close enough to make a trade into the top ten if they need to. This allows them to really get a feel for those top tier players in times like these knowing that they potentially have a chance to land one of them.

For this piece, I decided to outline mostly players that have first round projections that the Saints should keep an eye on due to fit and need at the position based on where the team stands at the moment.

Here are some of the guys I highlighted out of the group of participants:

Taliese Fuaga, OT Oregon State

One of my absolute favorite players in this year's draft. The 6’6 334 lbs. offensive tackle is the epitome of a mauler. Fuaga displays elite explosiveness for a guy of his stature which allows him to dominate and control the line of scrimmage in the run game. Something that the Saints will look to fix with new offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. Fuaga also has great leverage and body position allowing him to really drive defenders backwards. One of the elite prospects that Saints should have on their board.

Jared Verse DE, Florida State

At 6’4 260 lbs., Jared Verse is exactly what the Saints are looking for when it comes to their prototype. I know Saints fans are thinking, “we’ve heard this before” but hear me out. Verse is different from the previous prospects that the Saints have selected in this mold. The Florida State product has elite athleticism and unique flexibility to bend around the edge. His hand usage along with his incredible power gives him the ability to keep offensive tackles on their heels when going up against him. Playing at Florida State and racking up 9 sacks in each of the last two seasons shows consistency at the highest level as well. Verse could very well be gone by the time the Saints pick, but they’d be crazy not to consider him if he is in fact available.

Xavier Legette WR, South Carolina

Legette is one of the most intriguing prospects in the draft this year. At 6’3 227 lbs., Legette is a physical specimen who had a monster year with the Gamecocks last season. The only thing is it was only one season. Having contributed in only his final season is something that could keep Legette out of the top-20 and even out of the first round but if you turn on his film from this past season, you will think D.K. Metcalf made a return to the SEC. Big, powerful, explosive and physical, just about everything you would want in a #1 receiver. With the Saints likely losing WR Michael Thomas this offseason, Legette makes a ton of sense for them to continue to make strides as an offense.

Braden Fiske DT, Florida State

Another Florida State defensive lineman makes it here. This time at the defensive tackle spot. While watching the one-on-one reps at the Senior Bowl, Braden Fiske immediately caught my attention as someone I thought could be a potential first round pick. And what did he do? Just wins MVP while he’s there. At first glance, I saw an incredible pass rusher with some of the best get-off I’ve seen from a defensive tackle this year. He’s got excellent hands to go along with a really high motor which makes him a force to be reckoned with when it comes to getting to the quarterback. He also has the stats to prove it at a big time SEC school, with 6 sacks in each of his last two years. Fiske reminds me of the Saints previous first round selection from a year ago in DT Bryan Bresee who has shown a lot of promise so far. Why not pair the two and create some havoc for opposing QBs?