2024 Saints Free Agents List

On March 11th, the “legal tampering” period will open for NFL teams to begin talking to agents to negotiate contracts with available players. March 13th will mark the official start of the league year and teams can begin officially signing players to contracts. So, what does free agency mean for the New Orleans Saints heading into March 2024?

The Saints have 24 players that are coming up for free agency next month. So let’s take a look at all of them:

Unrestricted Free Agents (UFA) are players that have accrued at least 4 seasons and whose contracts have expired with their current team. UFAs are free to negotiate and sign with any team. The Saints are looking at 18 UFAs this year.

Andrus Peat, G

Jimmy Graham, TE

Trai Turner, G

Lonnie Johnson, CB

Isaac Yiadom, CB

Zack Baun, OLB

Max Garcia, G

Cameron Erving, T

Ugo Amadi, S

Ty Summers, LB

Kyle Phillips, DE

Keith Kirkwood, WR

Eno Benjamin, RB

Billy Price, G

Restricted Free Agents (RFA) are any player with only three accrued seasons of play and an expired contract. Like UFAS, RFAs are free to negotiate and sign with any team, BUT their original team can offer them one of various qualifying offers (“tenders”) that come with the right of first refusal and/or draft-pick compensation. This year, the Saints have two RFAs:

Andrew Dowell, LB

Adam Prentice, FB

The final designation of free agents that the Saints have this year, is for Exclusive Rights Free Agents (ERFA). An ERFA is any player that has accrued less than three seasons, and their contract has expired. If the original team offers a one-year contract at the league minimum, the player cannot negotiate with other teams. The Saints have four ERFAs this year:

Rashid Shaheed, WR

P.J. Mutsipher, DT

Shemar Jean-Charles, CB

Lynn Bowden, RB

With just a few weeks until legal tampering opens, it will be interesting to see what happens next. Who would you like to see the Saints keep and who do you think they should move on from?