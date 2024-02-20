The HBCU Legacy Bowl, an annual football game and celebration of historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs), is offering a valuable opportunity for students looking to jumpstart their careers. HBCUs based in New Orleans that meet the minimum attendance threshold of 250 students (juniors, seniors, and recent graduates) at the career fair will receive a $5,000 scholarship. But the benefits don’t stop there - the HBCU with the most students in attendance will also receive an additional $5,000 and the prestigious Legacy Cup. Encouraging attendance to this amazing opportunity is beneficial to both the student body and institution.

Last year, nearly 1,500 HBCU students from 49 different HBCUs attended, networking with over 100 of the nation’s top companies. To be eligible, schools must register for the career fair at hbculegacybowl.com and ensure a minimum of 250 students attend. This is a fantastic chance for HBCUs to support their students’ future success and showcase their commitment to career development.

HBCU juniors, seniors, and recent graduates will have the opportunity to apply for jobs and receive career counseling at the Allstate HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Fair, presented by the New Orleans Saints. Admission is free.

Employers from across the country will be on hand to talk with participants. There will be representatives from many NFL teams on hand if you’re interested in a career in sports. The program will also feature live presentations by career counselors, resume writers, interviewers, etc. You can register for this event below!

Job Fair Details:

New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - La Nouvelle Orleans Ballroom