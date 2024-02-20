 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, February 20: Saints hire Keith Williams

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
NFL: Baltimore Ravens OTA Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Saints hire Keith Williams as WRs coach-Canal St Chronicles

The New Orleans Saints have added a new wide receivers coach to Klint Kubiak’s staff.

How close were the Saints to Mahomes-Fansided

I don’t know many Saints fans who regret drafting Marshon Lattimore, but how close was the Black and Gold to drafting Patrick Mahomes?

Jimmy Graham to row across Arctic-New Orleans Saints

The former Saints tight end is joining a group of three other men attempting to do something remarkable.

Mardi Gras for the Super Bowl?-CSC

There’s a Second Line coming to New Orleans that the city hasn’t seen in a long time as Super Bowl LIX will coming marching in next February.

