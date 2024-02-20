Fleur-de-Links, February 20: Saints hire Keith Williams

The New Orleans Saints have added a new wide receivers coach to Klint Kubiak’s staff.

I don’t know many Saints fans who regret drafting Marshon Lattimore, but how close was the Black and Gold to drafting Patrick Mahomes?

The former Saints tight end is joining a group of three other men attempting to do something remarkable.

There’s a Second Line coming to New Orleans that the city hasn’t seen in a long time as Super Bowl LIX will coming marching in next February.

Will the #Saints trade Michael Thomas? Even if it was to the Dallas Cowboys?!?!



On Off The Bench, @TBob53 and @JacobHester18 give their thoughts on the former all-pro's future in black and gold. pic.twitter.com/2ePEwBjWTZ — 104.5 ESPN (@1045espn) February 19, 2024