Fleur-de-Links, February 20: Saints hire Keith Williams

Saints hire Keith Williams as WRs coach-Canal St Chronicles
The New Orleans Saints have added a new wide receivers coach to Klint Kubiak’s staff.
How close were the Saints to Mahomes-Fansided
I don’t know many Saints fans who regret drafting Marshon Lattimore, but how close was the Black and Gold to drafting Patrick Mahomes?
Jimmy Graham to row across Arctic-New Orleans Saints
The former Saints tight end is joining a group of three other men attempting to do something remarkable.
Mardi Gras for the Super Bowl?-CSC
There’s a Second Line coming to New Orleans that the city hasn’t seen in a long time as Super Bowl LIX will coming marching in next February.
Will the #Saints trade Michael Thomas? Even if it was to the Dallas Cowboys?!?!— 104.5 ESPN (@1045espn) February 19, 2024
On Off The Bench, @TBob53 and @JacobHester18 give their thoughts on the former all-pro's future in black and gold. pic.twitter.com/2ePEwBjWTZ
Little nuggie from @AlbertBreer's MMQB on #Saints' expected QB Coach Andrew Janocko:https://t.co/ZDhPIvYAJN pic.twitter.com/IPWs704bnN— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) February 19, 2024
Williams worked as a private receivers coach for a long time and was the personal coach for players like Tyreek Hill and Davante Adams. https://t.co/p2X6QYZ4Kj— Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) February 20, 2024
Loading comments...