Saints free agency and franchise tag history

A franchise tag is a unique kind of one-year contract that only exists in the NFL. A franchise tag allows a team to select a player that is up for unrestricted free agency and lock them in to a non-negotiated salary for the upcoming season. Teams are only allowed to use the franchise tag once per off season.

Since its creation in the 1993 Collective Bargaining Agreement, the New Orleans Saints have only used the franchise tag five times. Here is a look at all five of the Saints previous franchise tag uses.

In 2004, the Saints tagged DE Darren Howard, and he played the 2004 season on a $6,503,000 salary.

In 2005, the Saints franchise tagged Darren Howard for a second time, and he played the season on a $7,804,000 salary. After the 2005 season, Howard left the Saints in free agency and went to the Eagles on a six-year contract, of which he played 4 seasons.

In 2007, for only the third time, the Saints used a franchise tag to keep DE Charles Grant. Grant was drafted by the Saints in 2002 as the 25th overall draft pick. After appearing in 16 games and starting in six at LDE, the Saints offered Grant a six-year contract in July of 2002. In Grant’s case he signed an initial tag deal for $8,664,000, which bought the Saints time to negotiate a seven-year deal worth $52,750,000. Grant was later released by the Saints in 2010.

Probably the most notable of the Saints franchise tag uses would be to keep QB Drew Brees in 2012. When salary negotiations got tense, the Saints employed the franchise tag to keep Brees, and he signed the tag for $16,371,000. Brees and the team were later able to reach an agreement for a 5-year, $100 million dollar extension.

In 2014, the Saints tagged TE Jimmy Graham in a negotiation that would have serious relationship repercussions for Graham and the team. The tag agreement went to arbitration where it was determined that he was a TE, not a WR, so was only owed $7,035,000. They were eventually able to work out a 4-year $40 million extension, but Graham was ultimately traded in the 2nd season of the deal.

Most recently, the Saints used a franchise tag to keep Safety Marcus Williams in 2021. He played the 2021 season on the $10,612,000 tag. In 2022, Williams went to the Ravens in free agency after no extension deal was reached with the Saints.

The New Orleans Saints have a history of using their franchise tags sparingly, and most experts think this year won’t be any different. At this time, no players are expected to be franchise tagged as we head into the free agency period of the NFL, but time will tell as the March deadlines approach.