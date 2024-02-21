Which pending free agents will the Saints look to target this offseason?

With the start of the new league year just under a month away, I’ve decided to put together a list of five pending free agents that the New Orleans Saints might look to target in free agency.

*Most of the players that I chose were based on a combination of need and scheme fit all together.

Without further ado, in no order, here’s a look at those players:

Danielle Hunter DE, Minnesota Vikings

I know many of you are probably saying no way the Saints can afford him but that has never been an issue for them if they want a guy bad enough. Hunter who just turned 29, ripped off a career year with the Minnesota Vikings last season totaling 16.5 sacks and 4 forced fumbles. Hunter fits exactly what the Saints have been looking for in their defensive ends standing at 6’5 263 lbs. displaying freakish athleticism as well. This past year wasn’t fluke either, in his first eight seasons combined Hunter has tallied up 87.5 sacks making him as consistent as they come. With the Saints having difficulty finding a defensive end in the draft, why not go spend a few bucks and get a sure thing?

Sebastian Joseph-Day DT, San Francisco 49ers

Joseph-Day is an interesting player who’s sort of gone under the radar. In 2023, Day spent majority of the season with the Los Angeles Chargers until he was cut in a surprise move. The multi-year captain ended his season with the 49ers and is now scheduled to be a free agent. The 6’4 310 lbs. tackle tallied up 3 sacks this year to go along with 11 QB hits which puts him around the same ballpark as Saints rookie Bryan Bresee. Day is another twitchy guy who has a ton of athleticism for his size which is something the Saints staff wanted to shift over towards in terms of their preference at the position. Day could be an intriguing option for the team very shortly.

Trent Brown OT, New England Patriots

Probably playing one of, if not his best season of his career on an awful Patriots team is none other than the mountain of a man, Trent Brown. Brown posted a PFF grade of 80.2 this season putting him in elite company. The 9-year vet allowed only three sacks this entire season and was a force to be reckoned with in the run game. Brown should definitely be a consideration for the Saints since they don't have an answer at left tackle other than the possible re-signing of Andrus Peat. They cannot afford to wait for Trevor Penning to answer the bell for them. I can definitely see the Saints spending at this spot this offseason.

Sam Darnold QB, San Francisco 49ers

With the addition of Klint Kubiak, this makes all the sense in the world for the Saints to be interested in signing Sam Darnold to back up Derek Carr. Darnold spent an entire year in the same room with Kubiak learning the 49ers offense together which probably makes this an easy fit. The other benefit is that Darnold should be able to assist players in learning Kubiak’s system when it comes to scheme and terminology shortening that learning curve for the offense. With Jameis Winston also scheduled to hit the market, there is a void at the team's number two QB spot. If the Saints and Winston decide to part ways, Darnold seems like a great option for them.

Kendrick Bourne WR, New England Patriots

Kendrick Bourne is another name that I think makes a ton of sense for the Saints. I don’t get the feeling that the team is going to invest heavily at the wide receiver position behind Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed but Bourne seems like the perfect fit with this group. Bourne stands out as a physical run blocker especially in the slot, where the Saints will need it as they look to bounce back from a bad year in terms of the efficiency in the run game. He is also as reliable as they come being a consistent safety blanket and being able to play all over the field. With Olave and Shaheed taking most of the targets at wideout, it should honestly be able to open up the field for Bourne to make some plays unlike his time in New England where he was the main weapon featured. It also can’t hurt that Bourne played with Kyle Shanahan his first four seasons in the league, so there’s possible familiarity there in terms of the scheme. I believe Bourne would excel mightily as the teams third option at receiver for all those reasons.