NFL Draft Preview: Defensive Tackle

The New Orleans Saints have spread themselves pretty thin when it comes to draft picks in the 2024 NFL Draft. They have just five picks at the moment (before any compensatory picks have been given out) with only two coming in the first four rounds. Suffice it to say, the Saints are going to need to hit a home run on their first two selections.

There are quite a few positions of need on this team. We’ve already taken a look at edge rushers and offensive tackles the Saints could look to add in the draft, but today, we’re going to look at some defensive tackle options.

Jer’Zhan Newton, Illinois

Jer’Zhan Newton is regarded by many as one of the best defensive tackle prospects in this year's class.

Newton is about as experienced as it gets at the position. He earned three starts as a freshman and has been the starting defensive tackle for the past three seasons at Illinois. With over 2,400 snaps of experience, he could step in and play immediately.

One thing that you love to see out of draft prospects is their ability to improve every season. Despite playing virtually the same snap counts from 2021-2023, Newton’s numbers improved each year. In 2021, he totaled 3.5 sacks, in 2022, he totaled 5.5 sacks, and in 2023, he totaled eight sacks. No to mention his 123 career pressures from the interior of the D-line.

Newton is projected to be a mid-first round pick, so he should still be on the board when the Saints are picking at No. 14.

Byron Murphy II, Texas

Byron Murphy II is another DT who’s widely regarded as one of the best DT prospects in this class. The former Texas Longhorn has just one year of starting experience, but he made the most out of it.

Murphy played 438 snaps in 2023, totaling 45 pressures, 29 tackles and six sacks in his junior campaign. Not to mention that he’s missed just 11 tackles in his career. He’s played just over 1,100 snaps in his career, so he’s a lot less experienced than Newton, but he has less tread on his tires and is much sounder tackler.

Murphy is another guy who’s a projected mid-first round pick, so he could also very well be there when the Saints pick at 14.

Kris Jenkins, Michigan

If the Saints are looking for a run-stuffing defensive tackle, Kris Jenkins is their guy. Unlike the other two, Jenkins wasn’t as productive in the pass rush, totaling just 2.5 sacks and 16 pressures in 2023, but man was he a beast in run defense.

He’s posted an 82+ run defense grade in each of his last two seasons and has missed just five tackles on 107 attempts over that time frame.

Michigan moved Jenkins all around the defensive line, but the majority of his snaps came over the B gap. His size (6-foot-3, 305-pounds) mixed with his ability to play anywhere on the line makes him a valuable asset for any team that picks him up, and he could potentially be available in the second round according to recent mock drafts.

T’Vondre Sweat, Texas

The second Texas Longhorn to appear on this list is T’Vondre Sweat. Like Jenkins, he’s another run-stuffing defensive tackle.

Sweat is a lot like Newton in the fact that he’s played a lot of football in his career. He wrapped up his fifth season in college and has played over 1,800 snaps in his career.

Sweat has been a good contributor for the Longhorns since he arrived in 2019, but he really broke out in 2023, recording 44 tackles, 35 pressures, two sacks and just four missed tackles. His 92.0 run defense grade was the best in the entire nation as he helped the Longhorns reach the CFP for the first time in school history.

He’s another guy who could find himself on the board in the middle of the second round.

Michael Hall Jr, Ohio State

Michael Hall entered the draft process as a mid-round pick, but he had a pretty good Senior Bowl and has seen his stock rise over the past few weeks (and we know the Saints love their senior bowl players).

Hall has played three seasons at Ohio State after redshirting in 2020. He played just 35 snaps in 2021, but since then, Hall has played nearly 700 snaps for the Buckeyes. In that time, Hall has totaled 36 tackles, 45 pressures and seven sacks. He also posted an 84.8 pass rush grade in 2023.

Hall is a little undersized, weighing in at 280-pounds, but his athleticism could attract some team's attention. Before any combine or pro day, picking him in the middle of the second round feels like a reach, but if he has a good combine, he could make his way towards the front of the second round.