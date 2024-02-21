Saints to promote Jordan Traylor to assistant QB coach, per report

The New Orleans Saints are promoting Jordan Traylor to assistant QB coach, per a report by Matt Zenitz with 247 Sports.

The 30-year old Traylor, an ex-Texas A&M QB and the son of UTSA coach Jeff Traylor, has worked for the Saints the last five years in a variety of roles, including in scouting…

Traylor has been in New Orleans for 5 seasons. He spent his first 2 years as a scouting assisting then was promoted to a defensive assistant, where he spent the next 2 seasons. In 2023, he moved to an offensive assistant working with the tight ends. Traylor will now join the Saints’ new quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko, who was hired last week.