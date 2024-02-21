Saints hire DeNarius McGhee as new assistant wide receivers coach

The New Orleans Saints have hired Denarius McGhee as their new assistant wide receivers, Previously, McGhee was an assistant with the Houston Texans.

Saints announce six offensive coaching hires ⚜️https://t.co/parUeYFirk — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) February 21, 2024

McGhee, who is only 32 years old, was with the Texans from 2020-2023. Before that, he was the running backs coach for his alma mater Montana State from 2018-2019 and was their quarterbacks coach in 2017. He was also a quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders from 2014-2016.

DeNarius McGhee was a quarterback for Montana State from 2010-2013, with a redshirted freshman year. Currently, he is the record holder for QB career wins (36), passing yards (11,203), and passing touchdowns (79), according to the school’s website.