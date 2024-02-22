2024 Saints Mock Draft: Fixing the Offense

The Kansas City Chiefs have won the Superbowl, which means one thing, It’s draft season! To conduct my mock drafts, I use various mock draft simulators that help simulate where players may be available. These simulations aren't perfect and have sometimes been very off, but nonetheless, a good way to conduct a mock draft.

Round 1 Pick 14 - OT Taliese Fuaga

The New Orleans Saints' glaring weak spot throughout the 2023 season was the offensive line. The possible loss of former All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk makes this position the most pressing.

Tackle Taliese Fuaga out of Oregon State is a monster. At 6’6 334 pounds, Fuaga is quick to get to the next level while run-blocking and is looking to run over anyone in his way. Not only is Fuaga’s run-blocking elite, but he's also a solid pass blocker. Fuaga is quick off the snap and maintains leverage throughout the rep.

Round 2 Pick 45 - WR Xavier Legette

The Saints are going into the off-season thin at the wide receiver position and are likely to lose former All-Pro Michael Thomas. New Orleans will have to address the position through the draft and free agency.

Xavier Legette is an athletic monster. Standing at 6’3, Legette is abnormally fast for his size along with explosive start and stop ability in his route running. Along with his athletic ability, Legette helps in the run game as he's a solid blocker.

Round 5 Pick 148 - DT Justin Eboigbe

The Saints defense struggled to stop the run all 2024 season. Quarterbacks, running backs, and wide receivers racked up rushing yards throughout games and the defense had no response for it. Justin Eboigbe is an answer to that. The Alabama product is a technician against the run and uses all of his 6’5 frame and long arms at his disposal. Eboigbe also ended his 2023 season with Alabama racking up seven sacks.

Round 5 Pick 166 - DB Jaylin Simpson

The Saints have struggled to cover slot receivers since the departure of Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in 2022. Second-year cornerback Alontae Taylor played out of his position in 2023 to play slot for the Saints and underperformed heavily.

DB Jaylin Simpson out of Auburn offers the Saints a flexible player who can play multiple positions. Simpson mainly started at safety for the Tigers but has experience in other positions including playing in the box. Simpson has tackling problems but makes up for it with great ball skills.

Round 5 Pick 168 - QB Sam Hartman

Jameis Winston is likely to leave New Orleans this offseason leaving just Derek Carr and Jake Haener in the QB room. Carr dealt with plenty of injuries during the 2023 season and Winston was there to take over for the injured quarterback. Jake Haener has a lot of upside but his development was stumped by a six-game suspension to start his rookie year. Notre Dame’s Sam Hartman is the perfect quarterback for the Saints to draft in this case. Hartman may not be as talented as some of the options on the board, but rather he fits the mold of being a more NFL-ready player that can back up Carr while Haener develops.

Round 5 Pick 173 - TE McCallan Castles

The Saints had a reunion with 37-year-old Jimmy Graham for the 2023 season and it turned out to be a great decision. Graham caught four passes for the Saints and was one of their best red zone threats in a season where they struggled in that department. McCallan Castles is a great target in the short field. Castles is sure-handed with a sneaky run-after-the-catch ability for a tight end.

Round 6 Pick 191 - EDGE Jalyx Hunt

A defensive end is the Saints' biggest need going into the free agency and draft process, so it may come as a surprise that I would have New Orleans waiting to take an edge rusher this late in the draft. In this draft scenario, the Saints would finally stop taking edge rushers with their top picks and rather get a veteran in free agency who has produced before. Hunt is a project player. He’s an athletic freak who has played many positions on the line through his time in high school and college. Hunt has played in the FCS his whole collegiate career and will have he could produce against higher competition.

Round 6 Pick 210 - RB Carson Steele

The Saints signed Jamaal Williams during the 2023 free agency period in hopes he could produce the same way he did when he scored 17 touchdowns in Detroit just one season prior. The signing has so far looked like a bust as Williams ran for just over 300 yards and one touchdown.

The Saints could look to draft a similar style back to Williams in Carson Steele from UCLA. Steele is a big body running back that will run through you. Steele finished his final season with the Bruins running for over 800 yards averaging 5.1 yards a carry.

Round 7 Pick 229 - OG Jacob Monk

The best ability is availability. Duke’s Jacob Monk has been a starter for Duke since his freshmen year and only missed one game in that time. The Saints have had issues with offensive linemen getting injured for a couple of seasons now, so an NFL-ready lineman who can guarantee health in the seventh round doesn't seem too shabby.

