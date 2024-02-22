Canal Street Chronicles welcomes a new writer

Hello everyone! My name is Caleb Thomas Yaccarino, and I am ecstatic to be welcomed as a new contributing writer for Canal Street Chronicles. I’m happy to be able to help grow the CSC family, and I cannot wait to start writing about my passion, the New Orleans Saints.

I am originally from the great state of New Jersey, but I am currently a student at Louisiana State University… the 2025 CFB Champions. Regarding NJ, I always love to say that our greatest export is college students, and I am a prime example. As a Junior at LSU, I am currently majoring in Psychology with minors in Sociology and Sports Studies. Although my major might be considered unorthodox for this field, I decided this summer that I wanted to pursue something I view as a passion for my career. That is where football and the Saints come into play.

Growing up, I was surrounded by all types of fans, some being Giants, Cowboys, Jets, Eagles, Buccaneers (very weird), and many more. My large extended family comprised mostly of Giants fans, but I wanted to be different. I decided that the Saints would be my team, and ever since then, I have not looked back. I started to visit New Orleans and fell in love with the city and culture. A year after becoming a Saints fan, I started watching college football. You know where this is heading. LSU became my favorite team, and around age 11, I decided that was where I would go to college.

This job will be my first step in the sports writing world, and I cannot express enough my gratitude for this opportunity. Saying all this, let’s all hope for a Saints Super Bowl in New Orleans!