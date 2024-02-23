Jimmy Graham to participate in a row across the Arctic Ocean for charity

Beloved New Orleans Saints Tight End Jimmy Graham can soon add another item to his already impressive resume, one that will be his biggest adventure yet. Earlier this week, Graham has announced that he will be participating the Arctic Challenge, a 1000-kilometer trek where a four-team group will row nonstop across the Arctic Ocean.

Jimmy Graham to participate in row across Arctic Ocean https://t.co/NoIoAc8EQD ⚜️ — Jimmy Graham (@TheJimmyGraham) February 19, 2024

Graham, who will serve on the mission as lead navigator, will be one of four rowers united by a passion for adventure. He will be joined by former Navy SEAL Andrew Tropp, who will serve as captain for the mission, former member of Team USA’s rowing team and a New Orleans native Hannah Huppi, who will serve as project manager, and former rower for Team USA and Team Switzerland John Huppi, who will serve as equipment manager.

The Challenge has partnered with three charities that they will support during the row: the Jimmy Graham Foundation, Laureus Sport for Good USA and New Orleans’ own Covenant House.

Of course. New Orleans is dear to me and what you do for the struggling youth in that city is truly special. Like myself, some of them just need a helping hand and a caring voice to show them what’s possible. https://t.co/fSugy428yt — Jimmy Graham (@TheJimmyGraham) February 19, 2024

Upon completion of the mission, the crew would hold a Guinness World record for the first mixed-gendered team to row the Arctic Ocean. They would also become the first American team to row across a polar ocean as well as have a chance to hold the record for the fastest 4-person team to row across the Arctic Ocean if they complete the trek in less than 15 days, 5 hours, and 32 minutes, the current record that was set in 2023 by Ocean Revival.

The Arctic Challenge will begin in July 2025. For more information and to learn more go to: www.thearcticchallenge2025.com.