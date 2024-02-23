Players to watch in the HBCU Legacy Bowl

The city of New Orleans is hosting the 3rd annual HBCU Legacy Bowl game at Tulane University’s Yulman stadium this Saturday, February 24th. The Legacy Bowl allows players from various HBCUs to show their talent to NFL scouts over a week-long celebration. Many of these players participating will be drafted in the later rounds of the NFL Draft along with signing with teams as undrafted free agents.

Team Gaither

QB Davius Richard

Davius Richard is the most coveted player at the HBCU Legacy Bowl game. Richard is 6’3 215 pounds and ran a 4.60 at the combine. He was a double-threat quarterback with North Carolina Central rushing for 18 touchdowns in 2023 along with 21 more in the air. In his last two seasons, Richard has thrown for 20+ touchdowns, ran for 15+ touchdowns, and had a rating of 150+.

Team Gaither QB Davius Richard was cooking in 11on11s pic.twitter.com/HpC3V4tqOO — Kyle ⚜️ | 504.Saints (@KyleBesson504) February 21, 2024

DB/KR Brandon Codrington

Special teams are the way to an NFL team’s heart. The New Orleans Saints themselves have found Pro Bowl return men in Rashid Shaheed and Deonte Harty in recent years. Brandon Codrington ranked third in the division I-FCS with 15 yards per punt return and ranked second with a 22.5 kickoff return average. I wanted to also note that while attending the Legacy Bowl practice, Codrington played every defensive rep all the way through. Always ending the play by the ball carrier.

RB Ian Wheeler

Howard University running back Ian Wheeler has the skill set to land on an NFL roster. at 5’10 203 pounds, Wheeler ran a 4.57 at the combine. Although he only accumulated 1,143 yards rushing in his four years in college, Wheeler averaged over 6.5 yards per attempt through his last three seasons and has the potential to be a threat as a receiving back with proper coaching. Wheeler also has experience as a return specialist adding to his resume.

Really liked RB Ian Wheeler through this process. Although the numbers aren’t flashy, Wheeler has the assets to be on an NFL roster and I think with work could be a real threat in the receiving game as well. @HBCULegacyBowl pic.twitter.com/ph8yPiuyPG — Kyle ⚜️ | 504.Saints (@KyleBesson504) February 22, 2024

Team Robinson

RB Jarveon Howard

Running back Jarveon Howard has been turning heads since his performance at the combine. Howard ran 4.46 and showed off his burst and explosiveness in various other drills. Howard came into his own after transferring from Syracuse to Alcorn State rushing for 2,042 yards, 19 touchdowns, and averaged 5.0 yards per carry over the last two seasons.

Alcorn State University RB Jarveon Howard at HBCU Legacy Bowl Practice pic.twitter.com/cI56d3SRL2 — HBCU Premier Sports & More (@HBCUSports1) February 21, 2024

DL Loobert Denelus

Benedict College’s Loobert Denelus has been impressive in every process. Denelus has produced big numbers in college, was explosive at the combine, and has made big-impact plays throughout practice. Denelus is versatile and can play on the inside as well as being a force while rushing the passer from the outside.

