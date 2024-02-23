CSC Poll Results: Should the Saints trade up in the draft?

In this week's CSC poll question, we asked readers their thoughts on if the New Orleans Saints should trade up in this year's NFL Draft.

After 242 votes, staying put at the 14th overall pick won with nearly 50% of the vote. In order to get a player like Jayden Daniels or Malik Nabers, the Saints would likely have to trade up into the top 5. The asking price would be steep however, and the Saints have little draft capital to work with, as they have just two picks in the first four rounds.

With a team that isn’t getting any younger and in need of some contributors on rookie deals, the Saints would be smart to make as many draft picks as they can in order to fill some of the holes the roster has currently. The Saints may also elect to trade back in the draft and pick up some extra picks if they player they are targeting will be available later in the first round.

