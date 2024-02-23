Fleur-de-Links, February 23: Saints begin cap saving moves

Having the worst cap situation, the New Orleans Saints had to start making moves early. This morning, they freed up a little over $7M of Erik McCoy’s contract.

The Saints have always found a way to find a way out of “cap hell”, but it’s a major hill to climb each offseason for the front office.

The Black and Gold’s offensive woes wont get fixed overnight, which is why looking for answers in Detroit this April might be the best move.

There are a lot of roster moves the Saints could make, but moving on from Taysom Hill and Paulson Adebo don’t seem like top priorities. Nor should they be.

The #Saints have begun their annual cap-clearing endeavor, converting Pro Bowl C Erik McCoy’s salary and roster bonus to free up $7.18 million in 2024 cap space. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 22, 2024