Fleur-de-Links, February 23: Saints begin cap saving moves

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links.

By mattmiguez
Chicago Bears v New Orleans Saints Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Saints restructure Erik McCoy-Canal St Chronicles

Having the worst cap situation, the New Orleans Saints had to start making moves early. This morning, they freed up a little over $7M of Erik McCoy’s contract.

Worst cap situation is a big challenge-Yahoo Sports

The Saints have always found a way to find a way out of “cap hell”, but it’s a major hill to climb each offseason for the front office.

How can the Saints fix the offense in the draft?-CSC

The Black and Gold’s offensive woes wont get fixed overnight, which is why looking for answers in Detroit this April might be the best move.

Why would the Saints make these trades?-Saints Wire

There are a lot of roster moves the Saints could make, but moving on from Taysom Hill and Paulson Adebo don’t seem like top priorities. Nor should they be.

