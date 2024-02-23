Fleur-de-Links, February 23: Saints begin cap saving moves

Saints restructure Erik McCoy-Canal St Chronicles
Having the worst cap situation, the New Orleans Saints had to start making moves early. This morning, they freed up a little over $7M of Erik McCoy’s contract.
Worst cap situation is a big challenge-Yahoo Sports
The Saints have always found a way to find a way out of “cap hell”, but it’s a major hill to climb each offseason for the front office.
How can the Saints fix the offense in the draft?-CSC
The Black and Gold’s offensive woes wont get fixed overnight, which is why looking for answers in Detroit this April might be the best move.
Why would the Saints make these trades?-Saints Wire
There are a lot of roster moves the Saints could make, but moving on from Taysom Hill and Paulson Adebo don’t seem like top priorities. Nor should they be.
The #Saints have begun their annual cap-clearing endeavor, converting Pro Bowl C Erik McCoy’s salary and roster bonus to free up $7.18 million in 2024 cap space.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 22, 2024
Jameis Winston Wants To Be A Starting Quarterback, Believes No 'Clear Picture' With The New Orleans Saints@Jaboowins | #Saints | @SaintsNews | @KTMOZE | #NFL— Kyle T. Mosley (@ktmoze) February 22, 2024
Winston: https://t.co/r2N5kHTzpxhttps://t.co/r2N5kHTzpx
In case you were wondering what today's episode of Locked On #Saints is about: pic.twitter.com/j6q514LKyy— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) February 22, 2024
Loading comments...