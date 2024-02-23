Saints restructure QB Derek Carr’s contract, free up $23 million in cap space

The New Orleans Saints make their second cap move in consecutive days, this time restructuring the contract of starting QB Derek Carr saving $23 million in cap space, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The #Saints are restructuring QB Derek Carr’s contract for salary cap purposes, a move expected to save the club around $23M in cap relief, per sources. Carr is due $30M in base salary, so converting a portion of that into a signing bonus can provide immediate savings — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) February 23, 2024

This move was always known to be one of the sure restructures for the Saints as Carr carried a $35.7 million cap hit in 2024, which meant this was a must for a team who is in dire need of cap relief.

With this, the Saints are theoretically tying themselves to Carr for a little while or might just end up eating his dead cap at some point.

Carr is now due $50.3 ($20.3M guaranteed) in 2025 and $60.3 ($10.3 guaranteed) in 2026, which means the team will likely have to rework his deal again next year.

Restructuring Carr leaves the Saints with around $52 million over the cap, which means they still have some work to do but this move helps them tremendously in terms of becoming cap compliant.