Saints restructure QB Derek Carr’s contract, free up $23 million in cap space

Two down, many more to go...

By Lucas Loffredo
/ new
Atlanta Falcons v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints make their second cap move in consecutive days, this time restructuring the contract of starting QB Derek Carr saving $23 million in cap space, per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

This move was always known to be one of the sure restructures for the Saints as Carr carried a $35.7 million cap hit in 2024, which meant this was a must for a team who is in dire need of cap relief.

With this, the Saints are theoretically tying themselves to Carr for a little while or might just end up eating his dead cap at some point.

Carr is now due $50.3 ($20.3M guaranteed) in 2025 and $60.3 ($10.3 guaranteed) in 2026, which means the team will likely have to rework his deal again next year.

Restructuring Carr leaves the Saints with around $52 million over the cap, which means they still have some work to do but this move helps them tremendously in terms of becoming cap compliant.

