Jameis Winston wants to be a starting Super Bowl QB

Winston has proven to be a hardworking and dedicated teammate but where does he fit in with the New Orleans Saints now that Klint Kubiak has been hired as offensive coordinator?

“Well, what next with me is wherever God, and whatever he has in his will for me. I’m going to do my best to dominate the opportunity,” Winston told Kyle Mosley with Saints News Network.

“It’s such a love for the city. I just admire the individuals. And I admire the culture and the integrity that this city possesses.”

There is a split amongst New Orleans fans between those that like and dislike Winston. Despite that, Winston wants to be a Super Bowl-winning starting quarterback in the league and states, “Right now, that doesn’t look like a very clear picture with the New Orleans Saints.”

In 2023, Winston spent most of the season on the sidelines but replaced the injured starter twice. In the following games, Carr returned to the lineup. For a third consecutive season, New Orleans finished 9-8 without making the postseason. Also remember, Winston was injured in 2022, then Andy Dalton took over and Winston never got his starting job back. Despite recovering from his injuries and circumstances, he agreed to a one-year, $4 million contract with the Saints, at which point they openly pursued and landed Derek Carr with a four-year, $150M contract. Truthfully, I think that has to sting a little bit.

But Winston played his position and time as the back-up to Carr. With the 2023 season ending as it did, now comes a turning point or a break at the crossroads for Jameis to figure out his next move in his NFL career.

