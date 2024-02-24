 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saints restructure DT Nathan Shepherd, saving $2.38 million in cap space

By Lucas Loffredo
New Orleans Saints v Los Angeles Rams Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints are continuing their path to cap compliance today as they’ve restructured the contract of DT Nathan Shepherd saving $2.38 million in cap space.

With this deal, it puts the team approximately $36 million over the cap at the moment which is a tremendous feat considering where they were a few days ago. The help of the $30 million cap increase from last year to this year, has been a saving grace for the team making this process a lot easier for them.

In terms of Shepherd, he had a bit of a slower start last season but was able to pick it up a bit as the season went on. He showed a lot of power and the ability to run through offensive linemen at will. It’s unclear whether Shepard is a long term answer as a starter given his age but keeping him around makes sense for this team for depth at a position of weakness at the moment.

