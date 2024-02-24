Saints restructure DT Nathan Shepherd, saving $2.38 million in cap space

The New Orleans Saints are continuing their path to cap compliance today as they’ve restructured the contract of DT Nathan Shepherd saving $2.38 million in cap space.
The Saints have restructured the contract of starting DT Nathan Sheperd, clearing just north of $3M in 2024 cap space, per source.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 24, 2024
Between Sheperd, Derek Carr and Erik McCoy, New Orleans has created ~$33M in cap space this week, with the resources to soon become cap compliant…
With this deal, it puts the team approximately $36 million over the cap at the moment which is a tremendous feat considering where they were a few days ago. The help of the $30 million cap increase from last year to this year, has been a saving grace for the team making this process a lot easier for them.
Trying to figure out the numbers here because north of $3M seems a bit much for a deal that was already only $4.1M— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) February 24, 2024
Original: $4.1M
New: $1.125M
$1M signing bonus
Restructured amount: $2,975,000
Over five years (+2028 void): $595K
New 2024 hit: $1.720M
$1M SB
Savings: $2.38M https://t.co/VKVMNDVkMe
In terms of Shepherd, he had a bit of a slower start last season but was able to pick it up a bit as the season went on. He showed a lot of power and the ability to run through offensive linemen at will. It’s unclear whether Shepard is a long term answer as a starter given his age but keeping him around makes sense for this team for depth at a position of weakness at the moment.
