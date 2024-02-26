Three positions New Orleans could draft in the second round

The 2024 NFL Draft is only nine weeks away for New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis.

This season, the second round of the draft will be incredibly important for the Saints. After the 45th overall pick, the Saints will not be on the board again until the fifth round. If the team loses talent from 2023 due to cap space issues, then the first two picks of the draft will need to consist of immediate contributors.

There is a laundry list of position needs heading into the 2024 draft, but here are three options that might make the most sense to draft in the second round.

1. Offensive Line (Guard or tackle)

The Saints’ offensive line should win the “most improved unit” award for the team last season. After Derek Carr was sacked 2.4 times per game in the first half of 2023, he finished with only 1.3 sacks per game in his final nine games.

Although the line improved, it’s certainly not a very deep unit. If injury issues persist, having an extra lineman would be incredibly valuable. If the Saints draft another position in the first round, snagging one of several OL candidates in the second round is certainly a possibility.

Tackles Jordan Morgan (Arizona), Graham Burton (Duke) and Julian Pearl (Illinois) would be excellent second-round tackle options. Layden Robinson (Texas A&M) and Cooper Beebe (Kansas State) would be great options at guard.

2. Wide Receiver

The New Orleans receiving room is not only well-staffed, but it might be the best room in the NFC South next season. However, the Michael Thomas drama might create a vacancy that could be filled by one of this draft’s very talented receivers.

There should be some fantastic options to choose from if the Saints want to draft a receiver in the second round. Three playoff contenders, Roman Wilson (Michigan), Ja’Lynn Polk (Washington) and Adonai Mitchell would all be excellent options. Long-time Georgia receiver Ladd McConkey is also projected to be available in the mid-second round. In total, Walter Football predicts a whopping eight receivers to be drafted in the second round.

USC Safety Calen Bullock is an inconsistent tackler but his range & ball skill combo is impressive! pic.twitter.com/wcGKv1WXtI — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) February 19, 2024

3. Safety

Adding depth to the safety room could be a great move for Mickey Loomis to consider. Last season, newcomers Jordan Howden and Johnathan Abram stepped up when the team needed them, but with questions surrounding the long-term future and performance of Tyrann Mathieu and Marcus Maye, perhaps adding depth would be a smart move.

There is a plethora of safety talent available in the second round. Walter Football has four safeties being drafted in this round alone along with three cornerbacks. Calen Bullock (USC), Kamren Kinchens (Miami), and Javon Bullard (Georgia) have been identified as likely second-round safeties.