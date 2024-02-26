What to watch out for at this year's NFL Combine

With the 2024 NFL Combine right around the corner, it is an excellent time to see what things the New Orleans Saints and fans should be looking out for.

Can a prospect fly up the Saints’ draft board? Will a certain NFC South rival find their QB? What is the best move for the Saints this NFL Combine? These are just some of the questions that could be answered sooner rather than later.

Risers, fallers, and breakouts

This year, 321 prospects were invited to the NFL Combine. The Saints are going to be doing their due diligence, as usual, but some positions should have more focus on them than others. Offensive line and defensive line are the main position groups that The Saints should focus on and depending on how things go, some prospects can fall or rise on The Saints’ draft board.

Going into the NFL Combine, there are some prospects that have questions that need to be answered, some prospects need to reconfirm their success at the Senior Bowl, and some prospects need to make their mark on the NFL world. I believe the main player that needs to answer questions surrounding them is Alabama Tackle JC Latham. There is a strong possibility Latham is available at pick 14 for The Saints, and he needs to show that he can fit the new Klint Kubiak scheme. Assuming Kubiak brings the Kubiak/Shanahan running scheme to New Orleans, the offensive line needs to have a mobile aspect to their game. This is where Latham needs to show that he can be mobile, and the moment that occurs, he will rise on The Saints’ board.

Players like Laiatu Latu, Braden Fiske, and Taliese Fuaga are coming into the NFL Combine with expectations to reconfirm their stellar performance in the 2024 Senior Bowl. The Saints are definitely going to be watching these three prospects and finalizing their positions on the draft board. Players are also going to the combine with no expectations on them, and just like every year, there are going to be a few that make a splash. One of my favorite sleeper prospects going into the NFL Combine is Wide Receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint out of Georgia.

Rumors Galore

The NFL Combine is known for scouting and the performance of prospects, but throughout the years, it has become a place where rumors are started, continued, or answered, and this year should stay consistent with that.

The biggest rumor/question that could be answered during the combine is all about the Atlanta Falcons. Going into the offseason, the Quarterback-sized hole on The Falcons’ roster is glaring, and this decision will likely affect what The Saints do in the NFL Draft. The Atlanta Falcons have been linked with Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields and Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins.

Depending on the outcome of this decision, The New Orleans Saints might scout and prioritize different prospects depending on who the Falcons set their sights on. If The Falcons go with Justin Fields, then the Saints might scout defensive line prospects with speed and good run defense. If the Atlanta Falcons go with Kirk Cousins, then the Saints might want to scout defensive line prospects with great pass-rush ability.

Some other small rumors that will start are centered around the draft prospects. Injury concerns, like the ones that started with Bryan Bresee, and character concerns, such as the ones with A.T. Perry, will start popping up during and after the NFL Combine. It is tough to see if these rumors are fake or authentic, and it is also difficult to see if they will affect the player in the long run.

Unlike recent years, The Saints can keep rumors off of them

For the past four years, The Saints have had many rumors/questions centered around them going into the NFL Draft. In 2020, it was the rumors of Drew Brees’s retirement, in 2021, it was the questions about Drew Brees’s successor. In 2022, it was still those same questions, but also how the Saints look under newly promoted head coach Dennis Allen, and in 2023, it was the rumors of the Saints signing Derek Carr. Saying all of this, going into the 2024 NFL Combine, the Saints can have a quiet combine.

This could be very beneficial for the Saints because they can focus on the prospects without many distractions. Rumors and heavily publicized questions can be very distracting for teams, and that could affect the scouting process. The Saints like to keep their cards close to their chest, and when you are able to do that during the combine, then that is a must-do.