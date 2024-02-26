Biggest winners from the 2024 HBCU Legacy Bowl

Team Gaither defeated Team Robinson 10-6 in the 2024 HBCU Legacy Bowl, which was played at Tulane University's Yulman Stadium. Many players got an opportunity to put themselves on scouts’ radar ahead of the NFL Draft. So, let's take a look at the biggest winners from Saturday's game.

QB Davius Richard - North Carolina Central

Quarterback Davius Richard was impressive on the game's opening drive. Richard went 2/2 for 53 yards and ended the drive with a rushing touchdown. Richard’s impressive drive will end disastrously however. Richard injured his right leg and would miss the rest of the game. Despite the injury, Richard was named the offensive MVP and proved his talent to the scouts in attendance.

North Carolina Central University (QB) Davius Richard wins the Offensive MVP of the 2024 HBCU Legacy Bowl

DL ZaReon Hayes - Alabama A&M

ZaReon Hayes secured the Defensive MVP after being credited with four sacks. Hayes was disruptive for Team Robinson throughout the game, a pest for opposing quarterbacks. Hayes’ was already drawing eyes as the 6’1 240lb defensive lineman ran a 4.65 at the HCBU combine. His four sack performance is bound to gain more interest from scouts.

DL Jeblonski Green Jr. - South Carolina State

South Carolina State’s Jeblonski Green Jr. made his own case for defensive MVP. Green was making tackles in the backfield, batting passes down at the line of scrimmage, and pressuring opposing quarterbacks consistently. Green impacted the game throughout and Team Robinson had no answers for him.

RB LaDarius Owens - Texas Southern

Running back LaDarius Owens didn't produce much on the ground for Team Robinson, but he made an impact on special teams. Owens broke open twice on kick returns setting Team Robinson up in Team Gaither territory. Players that can impact the game in more way than one, especially on special teams, have a better chance to make NFL rosters.

DL Loobert Denelus - Benedict

Benedict’s Loobert Denelus has impressed scouts throughout the week at practice, so it was no surprise when he made a big impact during the official bowl game. Denelus forced a strip sack on Team Gaither’s quarterback and was able to recover the fumble himself. Denelus had impressive numbers during his time at Benedict and a good showing during the Legacy Bowl will draw interest from scouts.

